First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 168,835 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $72,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 703,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

