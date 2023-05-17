First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 19,999 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of J&J Snack Foods worth $70,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

JJSF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

