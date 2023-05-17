First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of IDACORP worth $80,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Down 0.2 %

IDACORP stock opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.