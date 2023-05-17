First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,131 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $72,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 45.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

