First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 877,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $74,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

