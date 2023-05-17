FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Down 10.3% in April

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 626,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.2 %

FirstCash stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,937. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 22.72%.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FirstCash news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $1,027,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,253 in the last ninety days. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

