FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1,717.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,207 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $43,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 934,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. 508,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

