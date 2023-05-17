Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Shares of FISV opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.56.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

