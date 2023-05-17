Flare (FLR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.48 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Flare has a market cap of $417.69 million and $10.48 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 15,292,039,643 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 15,292,039,627.427317 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02739754 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $13,015,892.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

