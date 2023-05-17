Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Update

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 16,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor
Fluor Price Performance
Shares of FLR stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. Fluor has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.20.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
Read More
