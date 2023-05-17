Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Update

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 16,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. Fluor has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

