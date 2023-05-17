Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($189.15) to £168 ($210.45) in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.87) to £160 ($200.43) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($189.74) to £161.16 ($201.88) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15,702.29.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $100.90 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

