Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Truist Financial downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

