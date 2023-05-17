Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 15,133 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Forafric Global Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRI. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forafric Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forafric Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Forafric Global during the first quarter worth about $347,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.