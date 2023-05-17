Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $12.80 at Citigroup

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $12.50 to $12.80 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on F. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.4 %

F stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.