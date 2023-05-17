Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Exponential Data ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.96% of Franklin Exponential Data ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Franklin Exponential Data ETF

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare.

