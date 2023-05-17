Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.60

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 21137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,158,000 after purchasing an additional 191,373 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,223,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

