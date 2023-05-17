FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Stock Down 1.0 %

RAIL opened at $2.97 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.09.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 12,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,114.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 15,251 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,397.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,289.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 12,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,128,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 249,825 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

