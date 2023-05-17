FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Trading Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.74. Approximately 20,863 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

