fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Up 6.4% in April

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 43,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after acquiring an additional 262,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,774,302 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $27,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

fuboTV Trading Up 8.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723,377. fuboTV has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $319.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.37 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Recommended Stories

