FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Issued By Zacks Research

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.70. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

GILD stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

