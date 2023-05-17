Gainplan LLC Buys New Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gainplan LLC owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 66.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. 4,915,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,801,523. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

