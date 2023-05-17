Gainplan LLC Invests $998,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,586,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,441,000. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $242.55. The stock had a trading volume of 178,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

