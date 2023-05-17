Gainplan LLC Purchases Shares of 2,008 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.7% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.91. 805,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,014. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

