Gainplan LLC Sells 6,480 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gainplan LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 22.1% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
VOO traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.19. 657,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
