Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Position in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Otonomo Technologies worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Otonomo Technologies by 128.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 322,410 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTMO opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

