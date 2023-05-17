Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $294.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

