Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 722,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 62,150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 60.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 330,230 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kopin by 120.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

