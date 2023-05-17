Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,783,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,061,863 shares.The stock last traded at $48.77 and had previously closed at $49.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,969,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,960,000 after buying an additional 213,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

