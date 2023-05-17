Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 160.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,153 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 14.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

