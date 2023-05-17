Gas (GAS) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00010148 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $160.99 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gas

Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

