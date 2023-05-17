Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $176.04

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.04 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 172.20 ($2.16). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 12,446 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.53. The company has a market cap of £220.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,454.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

