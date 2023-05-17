Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gates Industrial by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,711,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 46,778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,843 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,368. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gates Industrial

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

