Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.16). 56,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 69,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.18).

Gattaca Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.86. The company has a market cap of £29.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,312.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

