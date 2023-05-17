Geegoopuzzle Price Down 0.5% This Week (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $834.05 million and $1.20 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $5.56 or 0.00020341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.55501294 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,378,516.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

