GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $99.73 million and approximately $50,646.77 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.07930424 USD and is up 14.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $46,864.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

