Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.86 and last traded at C$22.35. 65,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 684,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.24.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.631264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

