Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded by CSFB to Outperform

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.08.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

TSE:GEI traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.33. 441,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.24. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.631264 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.