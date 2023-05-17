Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Barclays lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

