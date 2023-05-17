Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 3,520 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.4 %

WEC opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

