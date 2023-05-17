Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.37

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23.
Glanbia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.7498 dividend. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glanbia (GLAPY)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.