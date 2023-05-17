Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Update

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 33,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $121,321.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 33,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $121,321.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,277,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 819,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,738. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 603.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of GLT stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 264,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.66. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

