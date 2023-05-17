Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.80

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 100892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -799.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 55.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

