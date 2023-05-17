Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 3,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 4.87% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

