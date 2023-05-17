Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 22,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 32,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Global X CleanTech ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 161,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,392 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

Global X CleanTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

