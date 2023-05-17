Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. 21 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the information technology sector. The index includes A shares. CHIK was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

