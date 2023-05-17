Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

