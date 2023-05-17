GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,799,000 after purchasing an additional 124,112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $204.46. The stock had a trading volume of 636,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,203. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

