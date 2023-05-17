GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,668 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 14.4% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,267,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,248,000 after buying an additional 711,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 370,951 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,162. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

