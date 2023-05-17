Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 320,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,446,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 9.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $676.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 253.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 233,440 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 129,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 111,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.