Golden Goose Achieves Market Cap of $41,510.30 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $41,510.30 and $1,228.37 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

